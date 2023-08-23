Chandrayaan 3: Movies Based On Space Journeys - From Mission Mangal To Interstellar

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 23, 2023
ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 is expected to touch down on the surface of the Moon around 6.04 pm on August 23. Netizens have been sharing their excitement as they anticipate a safe landing of Chandrayaan-3. Take a look at the films that are based on space journeys
Mission Mangal - Starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and others, the film is loosely based on the real-life story of the ISRO Mars Orbiter Mission. It revolved around the challenges faced by a group of scientists
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect - The film was based on the life of scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was accused in the ISRO espionage case. He was later exonerated. R Madhavan played the lead role and also directed the film
Cargo - Starring Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi, the science fiction and fantasy film revolved around the main character who works on a space station where deceased humans are prepared for their afterlife journey
Koi Mil Gaya - In the film, starring Hrithik Roshan, a scientist sends variations of the syllable om into space and hopes to attract extraterrestrial life
Interstellar - Christopher Nolan's film, starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, revolves around a group of astronauts who travel through a wormhole near Saturn in search of new home for humankind
The Martian - Released in 2015, the film showcases the struggle for an astronaut to survive on Mars
First Man - The biographical drama, directed by Damien Chazelle, features Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong, an American astronaut and aeronautical engineer who was the first person to walk on Moon
Hidden Figures - While not directly about a space mission, this film highlights the role that three African-American women played in the success of NASA's early space missions
Gravity - Released in 2013, the film showcases the challenges of space travel and survival after a disaster in orbit
