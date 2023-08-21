 Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Excitement To Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing: 'Will Watch It With My Boys'
Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Excitement To Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing: 'Will Watch It With My Boys'

At an event recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan talked about Chandrayaan 3's landing on the moon.

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Excitement To Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing: 'Will Watch It With My Boys' | Photo Via Instagram.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has expressed excitement at India's Chandrayaan-3 moon mission, which is set to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface on Wednesday. Speaking to media during an event in the national capital, the 'Jab We Met' star shared that she is planning to watch Chandrayaan 3's landing on the moon with her little sons Taimur and Jeh.

"It's a great and proud moment for India and all the Indians. You feel that pride in your heart. As Indians, all of us right now, are waiting to watch it. A lot of people are going to be glued to watching it. I am going to be doing that with my boys as well, with bated breath," Kareena said.

Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 hours IST. Live actions will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 17:27 IST on August 23, 2023.

Earlier today, ISRO released images of the lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC). This camera assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent.

The 'Vikram' lander module of the spacecraft successfully separated from the propulsion module recently and subsequently underwent crucial deboosting manoeuvres and descended to a slightly lower orbit.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander is named after Vikram Sarabhai (1919-1971), who is widely regarded as the father of the Indian space programme.

A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5, and since then it has been through a series of orbital manoeuvres.

The Indian Space Research Organisation launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

