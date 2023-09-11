Rajinikanth’s Jailer Producer Gifts Gold Coins To More Than 300 Crew Members (WATCH) |

Superstar Rajinikanth's latest release Jailer has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office and continues to earn praise ever since it made its way to OTT. The film shows Thalaiva as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian a former Jailer, who fights a ruthless villain after his son is kidnapped.

In order to thank the crew that made this film a super hit, producer Kalanithi Maran who owns Sun Pictures, facilitated over 300 members from the Jailer team by gifting a gold coin. Watch the video below.

Earlier, Kalanithi Maran gifted a swanky new Porsche to Jailer music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The Alappara Theme and Kaavaalaa song featuring Tamannah Bhatia have hit the viral note. Besides that, the producer also gave Rajinikanth a cheque of Rs 100 crore and a swanky car. He presented the key to a brand new BMW X7 chosen by the superstar.

When Jailer hit the big screens, a large number of fans thronged cinema halls in Kerala and Tamil Nadu to see Rajinikanth make a comeback after two years. Several workplaces also declared the release day a national holiday. Many were seen celebrating by dancing to dhol beats and bursting crackers.

Jailer can easily be described as an action-packed entertainer with a stellar cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan. It also has an extended cameo by Jackie Shroff and Malayalam actor Mohanlal.

Interestingly, Jackie shared the screen with Rajnikanth 36 years ago in the film Uttar Dakshin.

Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and hit the big screens on August 10.

