WATCH: Anirudh Ravichander Gets Swanky New Porsche Worth THIS Whopping Amount From Jailer Producer

The recently-released Jailer, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, has created a storm at the box office and one of the major contributors to the film's success is music composer Anirudh Ravinchander's impactful score throughout the narrative. And now, as the film has emerged to be a blockbuster, the makers of Jailer made sure to shower some generous gifts on the team that worked so hard for it.

On Monday evening, the producer of Jailer, Kalanithi Maran, gifted a swanky new Porsche to Anirudh, and the music composer couldn't help but gush over the new car.

He also expressed his gratitude to Maran for the gift and also to the audience for making Jailer the mammoth success that it is.

Anirudh gets brand new car from Jailer producer

On Monday evening, a video shared on the official handle of the production house Sun Pictures, showed Maran taking Anirudh to his brand new car and gifting it to him.

In the video, Maran can be seen presenting two luxury cars in front of Anirudh, and he then asked the young music composer to choose whichever he liked.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While one of the cars was a BMW iX worth a whopping Rs 1.21 crore, the other one was a rich blue Porsche, and Anirudh chose the latter. He took home the Porsche Cayenne worth a staggering Rs 1.50 crore, and the music composer was visibly overwhelmed on receiving the gift.

Jailer box office collection

It is to be noted that a few days ago, Maran gifted a brand new BMW X7 to Jailer star Rajinikanth worth Rs 1.70 crore, along with a paycheck of Rs 100 crore.

Jailer released on August 10 and it wrecked havoc at the box office and went on to shatter records despite clashing with films like Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Bholaa Shankar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jailer also marked Rajinikanth's return to the silver screens after two long years and the film's total box office collection, which has easily surpassed Rs 500 crore, is a testament of the superstar's pull and power.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)