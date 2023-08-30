WATCH: 'Jawan' Shah Rukh Khan Dances To Zinda Banda With Anirudh Ravichander At Pre-Release Event | Photo Via Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan has recently arrived in Chennai at Sri Sai Ram Engineering College for the audio launch event of his highly-anticipated film, Jawan, which also features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone will make a special appearance. The music for Jawan is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Now, a video is doing rounds on the internet in which Shah Rukh Khan joins Anirudh Ravichander on stage. The duo is seen doing the hook step of Jawan's track, Zinda Banda. In the end, the two also shared a hug, leaving the audience in awe of their bond.

Shah Rukh Khan also grooved with Priyamani to their hit song 1 2 3 4 Get on the Dance Floor from Chennai Express.

At the event, Anirudh was questioned on how he felt working with Shah Rukh, and he said, "To have Shah Rukh Khan on my Bollywood debut is a huge thing. I love you, and I am gonna miss you. We talk to each other over FaceTime for 1 hour every day. You should call me hereafter too. He went to London and asked me what my shirt size was. Shah Rukh sir is truly a sweet and wonderful human being."

Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, and director Atlee were also a part of the event. However, Nayanthara was not a part of the launch event. Kamal Haasan joined virtually and gave a special video message for Shah Rukh Khan. Meanwhile, Jawan is all set to be released in theaters in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on September 7.