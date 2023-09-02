CBFC Asks Rajinikanth's Jailer Makers To Remove Derogatory Usage Of Rakesh Roshan's Name In Film

Megastar Rajinikanth returned to the silver screens after two long years with the film 'Jailer', which released in theatres on August 10. The film went on to shatter all box office records and within no time, it zoomed past the Rs 500 crore mark. The film was released in Hindi as well on the same day, but only after the makers made the changes and cuts asked by the Censor Board.

The Central Board of Film Certification reportedly pointed out that the name of actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was being used in a derogatory manner in the Hindi version of Jailer, and the makers were asked to remove or modify it.

Jailer has emerged to be one of the biggest films in Tollywood and it had set cash registers ringing as soon as it had hit the theatres.

CBFC demands cuts in Jailer Hindi version

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of the Rajinikanth-starrer were asked to cut down the duration of scene in the film involving visuals of a beheaded body.

Not just that, but certain visuals which showed Rajinikanth's character Muthu holding a slicked ear, had also been modified.

In the Hindi dubbed version of Jailer, there was reportedly a mention of Rakesh Roshan with a derogatory connotation, and the Censor Board had directed to remove that as well, and the makers complied with their demands.jailer

Jailer on OTT

Meanwhile, after creating waves in theatres, Jailer is now all set for an OTT release.

The film will premiere on Prime Video on September 7 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, and Master Rivik in key roles.

Besides, it also boasts of a cameo by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.