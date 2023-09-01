WATCH: Rajinikanth Gets Swanky Car, Cheque For ₹100 Crore From Jailer Producer

Superstar Rajinikanth has received a special surprise from Jailer producer as the film became one of the most successful ones of 2023. To celebrate the success of Jailer, producer Kalanithi Maran recently handed him a cheque and a luxury car.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer hit the big screens on August 10 and it is inching closer to Rs 600 crore globally. The film has also reportedly secured the second-highest spot in Tamil cinema’s history of box office earnings.

On Friday, (September 1), Sun Pictures posted a photo of Kalanithi Maran, the company’s head, reportedly presenting Rajinikanth with a whopping paycheck of Rs 100 crore and a swanky new BMW X7.

The production house also shared a video which shows Rajinikanth looking surprised by the producer's generous gesture. "#JailerSuccessCelebrations continue! Superstar @rajinikanth was shown various car models and Mr.Kalanithi Maran presented the key to a brand new BMW X7 which Superstar chose," the text with the video read.

The luxury car is priced at nearly Rs 1.7 crore.

Meanwhile, Jailer is a hit not just in India, but across the globe and its release was nothing short of a festival for fans. The film marked Rajinikanth's return to the silver screen after two years, and the legendary actor has showed once again who rules the box office.

A few days back, the superstar also celebrated the success of the film with his team.

Jailer is an action-packed entertainer and it also features Priyanka Mohan, Vinayakan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and others in prominent roles. Besides the stellar cast, the makers of Jailer also roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo.