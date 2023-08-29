Rajinikanth Pays A Surprise Visit To Bus Depot Members In Bengaluru (WATCH) | Photo Via Twitter

Superstar Rajinikanth recently visited bus depot no. 4 of the BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) in Bengaluru, Karnataka. He was seen at the depot in a white kurta and was surrounded by police security. Rajinikanth met his fans and took photos with them. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' is roaring at the box office. After the release of the film 'Jailer', Rajinikanth is on a long trip to different cities.

Check it out:

Read Also Delhi HC Orders Rajinikanth's Jailer Team To Remove RCB Jersey From Movie Scene

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, he went to Badrinath Dham, offered prayers to Lord Badri Vishal, and also attended Lord Badri Vishal's evening aarti.

Then he returned to Ranchi after offering prayers at Rajrappa Temple in Ramgarh. After that, he visited the holy Chhinnamasta Temple in Jharkhand. Rajinikanth visited Lucknow and met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan.

During his visit to Uttar Pradesh, Rajinikanth also organised a special screening of his film 'Jailer, which was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. He met Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence as well. He also paid a visit to Surya Command and interacted with all ranks and families. He expressed deep gratitude and appreciation for the Indian Army's service to the nation.

The special screening of Rajinikanth's film Jailer was held in Lucknow, and it was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. The megastar went to Ayodhya and offered prayers to Lord Hanuman. Talking about Jailer, the superstar portrays the father of a police officer in the film. The trailer also demonstrated how a regular individual uses swords and firearms to take out evil men.

Jackie Shroff is very briefly seen in the teaser. Jackie's look portrays a bad character and emanates power and authority. He has a daring and dramatic appearance in the teaser that has the viewers in awe. Interestingly, Jackie shared the screen with Rajnikanth 36 years ago in the film 'Uttar Dakshina.'

'Jailer' is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in prominent roles. Not only that, the makers have roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)