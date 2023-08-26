Jailer Success: Rajinikanth Cuts Cake With Team As Film Crosses ₹500 Crore Worldwide

Rajinikanth is finally back from his spiritual trip across the country and was recently seen celebrating the success of his blockbuster 'Jailer', which is nearing Rs 600 crore at the worldwide box office. The film is a hit not just in India, but across the globe and its release was nothing short of a festival for fans.

Jailer also marked Rajinikanth's return to the silver screen after two long years, and the legendary actor has showed once again who rules the box office.

Just a day before the release of Jailer, Rajinikanth had jetted off to the Himalayas, and later, he was also seen paying obeisance at temples in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Rajinikanth celebrates Jailer success

Post his return from his trip, Rajinikanth was seen celebrating the success of Jailer with his team.

Surrounded by the crew members and others associated with Jailer, Rajinikanth was seen cutting a cake and everyone was seen in a celebratory mood.

With Rs 588 crore collection so far, Jailer has become the third Tamil film till date to enter the Rs 500 crore club, the first two being 2.0 (2018) and Ponniyin Selvan 1 (2022).

Rajinikanth's temple tour

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was recently spotted visiting several temples and holy places across the country. He offered prayers at the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand, and even visited a cave to meditate after trekking for almost two hours.

Later, he was seen arriving in UP via Jharkhand, and there, he held a special screening of Jailer for UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

During the visit, Rajinikanth courted controversy after he was seen touching Adityanath's feet. However, he later clarified that he has a habit of touching the feet of yogis and sanyasis.

He also met his "friend of nine years", Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and when he was quizzed if they had any political discussions, the veteran actor stated that the two met just as longtime friends.

