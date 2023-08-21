'Habit To Touch Feet...': Superstar Rajinikanth Reacts On Him Touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Feet

Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday reacted to the critical reactions to him touching the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his meeting with him on Saturday.

The renowned actor, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Jailer, was on visit to Uttar Pradesh this week and met several political figures including CM Adityanath and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. However, after his meeting with Yogi Adityanath, he faced trolling and criticism for touching the feet of the saffron-clad leader.

Reacting to the criticism, Rajinikanth said, "It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger to me, I have done that only."

The controversy

Rajinikanth found himself entangled in an unexpected online controversy during his visit to Uttar Pradesh.

The iconic actor's meet-and-greet with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led to a flurry of reactions across social media platforms.

The superstar greeted the CM with traditional gestures and even touched his feet, a gesture that sparked heated discussions online.

A video capturing the interaction between Rajinikanth and CM Yogi Adityanath quickly made its way online, setting off a wave of reactions. Social media users were divided, with some expressing their disappointment at the actor's actions.

Reactions to Rajinikanth touching Yogi's feet

One user on X-platform wrote, "Did he really touch Yogi Adityanath's feet?!! Did he leave his self-respect in Tamil Nadu itself?!!"

Another user voiced a similar sentiment, questioning Rajinikanth's decision to engage with a politician, "Yes, that is truly disappointing. Can he not see the difference between a yogi and a politician?"

In a contrasting response, fervent Rajinikanth fans jumped to his defense. Some users pointed out that the actor might have bent down to pick up his glasses, downplaying the significance of the gesture.

