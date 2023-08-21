 'Habit To Touch Feet...': Superstar Rajinikanth Reacts On Him Touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Feet
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Habit To Touch Feet...': Superstar Rajinikanth Reacts On Him Touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Feet

'Habit To Touch Feet...': Superstar Rajinikanth Reacts On Him Touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Feet

After his meeting with Yogi Adityanath, he faced trolling and criticism for touching the feet of the saffron-clad leader.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 10:39 PM IST
article-image

Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday reacted to the critical reactions to him touching the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his meeting with him on Saturday.

The renowned actor, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Jailer, was on visit to Uttar Pradesh this week and met several political figures including CM Adityanath and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. However, after his meeting with Yogi Adityanath, he faced trolling and criticism for touching the feet of the saffron-clad leader.

Reacting to the criticism, Rajinikanth said, "It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger to me, I have done that only."

The controversy

Rajinikanth found himself entangled in an unexpected online controversy during his visit to Uttar Pradesh.

The iconic actor's meet-and-greet with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led to a flurry of reactions across social media platforms.

The superstar greeted the CM with traditional gestures and even touched his feet, a gesture that sparked heated discussions online.

A video capturing the interaction between Rajinikanth and CM Yogi Adityanath quickly made its way online, setting off a wave of reactions. Social media users were divided, with some expressing their disappointment at the actor's actions.

Reactions to Rajinikanth touching Yogi's feet

One user on X-platform wrote, "Did he really touch Yogi Adityanath's feet?!! Did he leave his self-respect in Tamil Nadu itself?!!"

Another user voiced a similar sentiment, questioning Rajinikanth's decision to engage with a politician, "Yes, that is truly disappointing. Can he not see the difference between a yogi and a politician?"

In a contrasting response, fervent Rajinikanth fans jumped to his defense. Some users pointed out that the actor might have bent down to pick up his glasses, downplaying the significance of the gesture.

Read Also
Rajinikanth Trolled For Touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Feet: 'Did He Leave His Self-Respect In...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Congress To Declare First List Of Candidates Just After Rahul Gandhi's Visit On...

Chhattisgarh: Congress To Declare First List Of Candidates Just After Rahul Gandhi's Visit On...

'Habit To Touch Feet...': Superstar Rajinikanth Reacts On Him Touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Feet

'Habit To Touch Feet...': Superstar Rajinikanth Reacts On Him Touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Feet

Punjab: Tension Grips Sangrur As 70-Year-Old Farmer Dies During Clash With Police

Punjab: Tension Grips Sangrur As 70-Year-Old Farmer Dies During Clash With Police

Uttar Pradesh: Shoe Hurled On SP Leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Ink Thrown On BJP’s Dara Chauhan...

Uttar Pradesh: Shoe Hurled On SP Leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Ink Thrown On BJP’s Dara Chauhan...

MP: Artist's Face Catches Fire While Performing Stunt At Pashupatinath Yatra In Mandsaur, Video Goes...

MP: Artist's Face Catches Fire While Performing Stunt At Pashupatinath Yatra In Mandsaur, Video Goes...