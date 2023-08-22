'Shut Up & Watch': Vijay Deverakonda's EPIC Reply To Reporter Over Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth's 'Flop Films' Goes Viral

Actor Vijay Deverakonda recently won the hearts of netizens after he gave a befitting reply to a reporter at an event while defending superstars Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi. He was seen speaking highly of the superstars when he was quizzed about their films' performance at the box office.

Vijay is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Kushi, which reunites him with his Mahanati co-star, Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

During the promotions, he was asked about Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth's films which flopped at the box office, and the actor stated that the two are beyond hits and flops now.

Vijay defends Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi

A video of Vijay's statement has now gone viral on the internet, in which the actor can be seen explaining the legacy of the superstars to the reporter.

"They both are superstars. Superstars are beyond hits and flops. Rajini sir can have six flops back to back, but he will come and do Jailer which has earned Rs 500 crore. We all have to shut up and watch," he said.

He went on to say that Chiranjeevi too might have given 6-7 flops, but if he comes across the right director who matches his energy, then he will be back with a bang.

Vijay added that Chiranjeevi "changed the industry" and that when he came in, he changed the dance, drama and action that existed at that time.

The actor also called it "disrespectful" to judge senior actors on the basis of their hits and flops. "They are legends and we need to respect them. It's heartening to see Kamal (Haasan) sir back with Vikram and Rajini sir with Jailer," he said.

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming films

Meanwhile, Vijay and Samantha's much-awaited Kushi is all set to hit the theatres on September 1, 2023.

The film has already created immense buzz, thanks to the mega events organised by the makers, and also the unmissable chemistry between Vijay and Samantha.

Several songs of the film are also out, and they have already become a hit among the masses.

