Vijay Deverakonda Reveals Samantha Ruth Prabhu Stopped Talking To Him During Kushi Shoot - Here's Why

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have reunited once again for their upcoming film 'Kushi', after their 2018 film 'Mahanati'. The two share a great bond, and their camaraderie is evident not just on camera but off the screen as well. However, Vijay revealed that during the shoot of Kushi, there was a phase when Samantha had stopped speaking to him.

A few days ago, Samantha had announced a break from work, and had stated that she now wants to focus completely on her health. For the unawares, the actress was diagnosed with autoimmune condition myositis last year.

Despite her break, Samantha was seen promoting her upcoming film Kushi on August 15, Tuesday, with her co-star Vijay.

When Samantha stopped speaking to Vijay

A musical concert of Kushi was held on Tuesday, wherein Samantha and Vijay were seen dancing to the tunes of the songs from the film.

It was during the same event that Vijay spoke about Samantha's battle with myositis and how it took a toll on her. He said that there was a point during the shoot of Kushi that the actress was extremely sick and low and she had stopped interacting with everyone.

"She stopped talking to us and she stopped seeing all of us. She was extremely unwell. She fought so many battles," Vijay said, adding that the actress then decided to open up about her struggles just to tell her fans there's always hope.

Samantha's acting break

Meanwhile, after wrapping up her next, Citadel, Samantha had confirmed with a post on social media that she will be taking a break from work.

"A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming💪🏼@rajanddk @mensit The family I didn’t know I needed🤗🤍Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me," she wrote.

Later, she was seen jetting off to Bali for a relaxing vacation with her friends, and recent reports stated that the actress will be seen participating in some, if not all, promotions of Kushi.

