 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Stuns In Black And White Striped Ensemble Worth ₹28K At Kushi Music Concert
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Stuns In Black And White Striped Ensemble Worth ₹28K At Kushi Music Concert

The actress also shook a leg alongside her co-star Vijay Deverakonda to the songs from the film

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 11:43 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Always one to impress and wow her fans and the fashion police with her sartorial choices, superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned up at the Music Concert of her upcoming release Kushi, in a black and white striped skirt and shirt ensemble. Flaunting her washboard abs, the 36-year old actress exuded charm and grace as she completed her look with Lennon-styled sunnies.

For those who may want to know, the ensemble is courtesy an Indian fashion brand Reik, which is based on Kolkata. It's price is worth ₹28K and its from the brand's Resort 23-24 line.

Samantha and co-star Vijay Deverakonda kickstarted the promotional tour of Kushi in Hyderabad's Novotel Convention Centre. Both actors who appear in a theatrical release for the second time as leads after playing supporting characters in the 2018 Telugu film Mahanati, were seen charming their way into the hearts of the audiences present at the do.

The film has managed to generate hype and excitement and this was further evident when Vijay and Samantha engaged in a song-and-dance routine on stage. In pictures that are now going viral on the internet, Vijay can be seen lifting Samantha is what seems like a fairytale move. Check some the video below.

Fans had dearly missed Sam's presence at the film's trailer launch as the actress has opted to take a break owing to her health concerns. However, her presence at the music launch brought much joy to everyone present.

The film's music has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab and is already a hit amongst listeners across languages. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi releases in cinemas on September 1st, 2023.

