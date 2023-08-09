 Kushi Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's Spellbinding Chemistry Amid Kashmir's Scenic Beauty
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKushi Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's Spellbinding Chemistry Amid Kashmir's Scenic Beauty

Kushi Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's Spellbinding Chemistry Amid Kashmir's Scenic Beauty

In a runtime of 2 minutes and 41 seconds, the trailer whisks audiences away to the picturesque locations of Kashmir.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
DELL

The long wait is finally over as the trailer of the Telugu film 'Kushi', featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Vijay Deverakonda, has been unveiled. The trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into an inter-faith romance set against the breathtaking backdrop of Kashmir's enchanting landscapes.

As cinephiles hold their breath in anticipation, 'Kushi' is all set to grace theatres on September 1.

Read Also
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Trolled For Objectionable Gesture In Kushi Song, Netizens Call Out Actress On...
article-image

WHAT'S IN THE TRAILER VIDEO?

In a runtime of 2 minutes and 41 seconds, the trailer whisks audiences away to the picturesque locations of Kashmir.

The narrative follows the journey of Vikram (Vjay Deverakonda), as he embarks on a transformative trip to the stunning valley. Amidst the breathtaking beauty of Kashmir, Vikram's heart finds solace in the company of Aaradhya (Samantha Ruth Prabhu).

However, the path to love is laden with hurdles, as the two find themselves caught in a web of familial discord due to their different faiths.

Undeterred by societal norms and family resistance, the lovebirds decide to tie the knot, defying all odds.

Yet, their story takes an intriguing turn post-marriage. As they embark on the journey of matrimony, Aaradhya and Vikram grapple with the complexities of their relationship, leading to a series of clashes and conflicts that mirror the struggles of navigating married life.

Read Also
Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Skip Kushi Promotions As She Needs Immediate Medical Attention: Report
article-image

ABOUT KUSHI

Helmed by the talented director Shiva Nirvana, 'Kushi' boasts a stellar cast, including Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Ali, Sachin Khedakar, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Rohini, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya.

The film also marks a significant reunion for Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda, rekindling the chemistry that wowed audiences in the 2018 hit 'Mahanati'.

Notably, 'Kushi' also symbolizes Samantha's second collaboration with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, who previously directed her in the 2019 sensation 'Majili'.

The film holds personal significance for Samantha, as it's her second collaboration with Nirvana, having previously worked together on 'Majili' in 2019.

Despite her ongoing break to prioritize her health, Samantha is gearing up to dedicate time to promote 'Kushi', underscoring her dedication to the project.

Recently returning from a rejuvenating vacation in Bali, the actress is poised to re-engage with her fans and share insights about the film's making and her experience working alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

Read Also
Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda Shoot Kushi Scene Inside Temple; Visuals Surface
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kushi Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's Spellbinding Chemistry Amid Kashmir's Scenic...

Kushi Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's Spellbinding Chemistry Amid Kashmir's Scenic...

Don 3: Kiara Advani To Play The Lead Opposite Ranveer Singh? Here's What We Know

Don 3: Kiara Advani To Play The Lead Opposite Ranveer Singh? Here's What We Know

10 K-Pop Idols Who Create 'Safe Space' Vibes For Fans: BTS' Jungkook To Astro's Moonbin

10 K-Pop Idols Who Create 'Safe Space' Vibes For Fans: BTS' Jungkook To Astro's Moonbin

Did Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Take A Dig At Adipurush And Prabhas?

Did Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Take A Dig At Adipurush And Prabhas?

Ranveer Singh's Fan Gets His Autograph Tattooed On Wrist, Actor's Reaction Goes Viral

Ranveer Singh's Fan Gets His Autograph Tattooed On Wrist, Actor's Reaction Goes Viral