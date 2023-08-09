Kushi Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's Spellbinding Chemistry Amid Kashmir's Scenic Beauty

DELL

The long wait is finally over as the trailer of the Telugu film 'Kushi', featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Vijay Deverakonda, has been unveiled. The trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into an inter-faith romance set against the breathtaking backdrop of Kashmir's enchanting landscapes.

As cinephiles hold their breath in anticipation, 'Kushi' is all set to grace theatres on September 1.

WHAT'S IN THE TRAILER VIDEO?

In a runtime of 2 minutes and 41 seconds, the trailer whisks audiences away to the picturesque locations of Kashmir.

The narrative follows the journey of Vikram (Vjay Deverakonda), as he embarks on a transformative trip to the stunning valley. Amidst the breathtaking beauty of Kashmir, Vikram's heart finds solace in the company of Aaradhya (Samantha Ruth Prabhu).

However, the path to love is laden with hurdles, as the two find themselves caught in a web of familial discord due to their different faiths.

Undeterred by societal norms and family resistance, the lovebirds decide to tie the knot, defying all odds.

Yet, their story takes an intriguing turn post-marriage. As they embark on the journey of matrimony, Aaradhya and Vikram grapple with the complexities of their relationship, leading to a series of clashes and conflicts that mirror the struggles of navigating married life.

ABOUT KUSHI

Helmed by the talented director Shiva Nirvana, 'Kushi' boasts a stellar cast, including Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Ali, Sachin Khedakar, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Rohini, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya.

The film also marks a significant reunion for Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda, rekindling the chemistry that wowed audiences in the 2018 hit 'Mahanati'.

Notably, 'Kushi' also symbolizes Samantha's second collaboration with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, who previously directed her in the 2019 sensation 'Majili'.

Despite her ongoing break to prioritize her health, Samantha is gearing up to dedicate time to promote 'Kushi', underscoring her dedication to the project.

Recently returning from a rejuvenating vacation in Bali, the actress is poised to re-engage with her fans and share insights about the film's making and her experience working alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

