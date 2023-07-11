Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Skip Kushi Promotions As She Needs Immediate Medical Attention: Report

Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Instagram

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently completed the shoot of her upcoming film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, recently made headlines due to her health. On Tuesday (July 11), the actress was spotted in Mumbai amid rumours that she is taking a break from acting.

According to various media reports, Samantha needs medical attention right away as her myositis condition has resurfaced. It is also being said that Samantha is determined to cure herself no matter how long it takes.

Starting from July, Samantha is reportedly taking a six-month break for a focused remedial routine. This means that the 36-year-old actress will be missing from Kushi promotions. The film is all set to hit the screens on September 1.

Another report stated that the Shaakuntalam actress is spending Rs 1 crore for her treatment. It is claimed that her treatment sessions are costing her over Rs 1 crore.

However, The Free Press Journal couldn’t confirm the authenticity of these reports about Samantha.

Last week, it was reported that Samantha is wrapping up her work on Kushi and Citadel India before leaving for her treatment in the US. She has been diagnosed with the autoimmune condition, myositis.

Several reports also suggested that Samantha has also returned the advance payments that she had received from filmmakers, and that she will focus on taking care of her health for the next one year. However, the actress has not reacted to the reports yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has wrapped up the shoots of 'Citadel' with Varun Dhawan and 'Kushi' with Vijay Deverakonda. She has reportedly decided to not sign any new project for now.

