Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hides Her Face From Paps At Mumbai Airport Amid Acting Break Rumours

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently completed the shoot of Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda in Andhra Pradesh, returned to Mumbai on Saturday (July 8). She was spotted at the airport, however, the actress did not pose for paps and was seen hiding her face.

Several pictures and videos of the actress have surfaced online. In the visuals, Samantha is seen exiting the airport and getting inside her car.

Samantha spotted at Mumbai airport

The actress is always all smiles in front of the shutterbugs. She even interacts and poses for them, however, this time she was seen hiding her face with a white cap and black face mask at the airport.

Samantha was spotted wearing comfy casuals. She opted a white drop shoulder t-shirt and teamed it up with a pair of bootcut denim trousers. The actress amped up her look with black sneakers and a mini backpack.

Check out Samantha's airport video here:

Samantha is currently enjoying the best phase of her career, as she has multiple projects in her kitty, both in the south film industry as well as on the pan-India level. However, on the personal front, the actress has been diagnosed with the autoimmune condition, myositis, and a few days back, it was reported that she has decided to take a break from work.

Several reports suggested that Samantha has also returned the advance payments that she had received from filmmakers, and that she will focus on taking care of her health for the next one year.

However, the actress has not reacted to the reports yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has wrapped up the shoots of 'Citadel' with Varun Dhawan and 'Kushi' with Vijay Deverakonda. She has reportedly decided to not sign any new project for now.