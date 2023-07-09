Samantha Ruth Prabhu Drops Cryptic Post Hinting At Challenging Six Months: 'Made It To The End'

South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has surprised her followers with a mysterious social media post. The actress, who has been making headlines recently for rumours of a one-year acting hiatus, took to her official Instagram stories to share a selfie along with a caption that alluded to a tough and enduring period.

Along with her selfie, she wrote a caption on her IG stories, "The longest and the hardest six months it has been... Made it to the end."

SAMANTHA WAS RECENTLY SPOTTED AT MUMBAI AIRPORT

Earlier in the day, Samantha was spotted at Mumbai airport wearing a white tee and denim jeans, with her face covered by a mask and a cap. While she waved at a few onlookers, she quickly left the airport, leaving her visit to the city shrouded in mystery.

This visit came after she wrapped up the filming of her upcoming movie "Kushi" alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

HER LATEST ANNOUNCEMENTS

The actress also recently shared a video on her Instagram Stories, announcing the completion of the movie "Kushi" with the caption, "Kushi Fin!!!!!". She further revealed that the second single from the film, titled "Aradhya," is set to release on July 12.

The poster unveiled on her Stories disclosed that the film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 1. Additionally, Samantha has another project in her kitty, "Citadel," which features Varun Dhawan. Interestingly, she has just returned from Siberia.

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU TO TAKE A BREAK FROM ACTING

According to a source, Samantha plans to take a year-long break from her acting commitments and will refrain from signing any new Telugu or Bollywood films.

The reason behind this decision is her focus on regaining her health and seeking additional treatment. It's worth noting that Samantha revealed her diagnosis of Myositis in October 2022, sharing the news with her fans through an Instagram post from the hospital.

Earlier this year, during the promotional activities for "Shaakuntalam," she opened up about the impact of the disease and her ongoing treatment.

While the exact details of Samantha's recent struggles and the nature of her break remain undisclosed, fans are eagerly awaiting further updates from the talented actress.

With "Kushi" nearing its release and the anticipation surrounding "Citadel," Samantha's dedicated followers hope for her swift recovery and eventual return to the silver screen

