Samantha Ruth Prabhu Trolled For Objectionable Gesture In Kushi Song, Netizens Call Out Actress On Her Hypocrisy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been the target of vicious, toxic trolls for the most unwarranted reasons in recent years. From her past comments on the official poster of Mahesh Babu's film Nenokkadine to her personal life, from her appearance in Pushpa: The Rise as part of the Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava song to her last release Shaakuntalam flopping, the trolls have relentlessly subjected the actress to harsh criticism over her personal and professional decisions.

The latest cause being the objectionable gesture during the rushes of the song Aradhya from the actor's upcoming release Kushi. Co-starring Vijay Devarakonda, an instance in the song sees the Arjun Reddy actor lie down next to her while she remains in a seated position. The clip progresses to the actor nudging her hand with his leg. While this is a seemingly harmless gesture within a couple during their intimate, private moments, social media has raised eyebrows and drawn comparisons with Samantha calling out the Nenokkadine poster out for being regressive in the past.

In the said poster, Samantha had pointed out then debutant Kriti Sanon posing as a four-legged animal behind Babu's leg sent out a regressive message. Sam was widely criticised by Telugu film fans who felt she was attacking their favourite superstar by voicing her opinion.

See some of the reactions that the Aradhya song drew and how are netizens comparing it with the previous instance.

Samantha is yet to comment or react on this recent development. As of last night, the actor wrapped up the shoot of Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan. With her taking time off from her acting projects to focus upon her health, she is likely to skip the promotional tour of 'Kushi'. The film releases in cinemas on September 1st, 2023.

