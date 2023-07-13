Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wrap Up Citadel Shoot In Mumbai, Sam Greets Media: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 13, 2023

Actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrapped up the shoot on the Indian adaptation of Citadel in Mumbai. See more photos ahead

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Samantha was seen stepping out of her vanity van in a bodycon black dress paired with Louis Vuitton flats

Varun kept it simple in a white tee and jeans

The shoot seems to have wrapped up in time as Samantha is looking to take time off from acting to focus upon her health

The Indian adaptation has been helmed by Raj and DK of The Family Man fame

Owing to her health commitments, Samantha is also likely to miss out on the promotions of her upcoming Telugu film Kushi, opposite Vijay Devarakonda

Despite a long day and night at shoot, Sam posed graciously with the Mumbai paps for pictures

Citadel is likely to release, early next year

Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Skip Kushi Promotions As She Needs Immediate Medical Attention: Report
