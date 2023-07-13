Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wrap Up Citadel Shoot In Mumbai, Sam Greets Media: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 13, 2023
Actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrapped up the shoot on the Indian adaptation of Citadel in Mumbai. See more photos ahead
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Samantha was seen stepping out of her vanity van in a bodycon black dress paired with Louis Vuitton flats
Varun kept it simple in a white tee and jeans
The shoot seems to have wrapped up in time as Samantha is looking to take time off from acting to focus upon her health
The Indian adaptation has been helmed by Raj and DK of The Family Man fame
Owing to her health commitments, Samantha is also likely to miss out on the promotions of her upcoming Telugu film Kushi, opposite Vijay Devarakonda
Despite a long day and night at shoot, Sam posed graciously with the Mumbai paps for pictures
Citadel is likely to release, early next year
