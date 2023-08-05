‘Pretty Bad Deal’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu SLAMS Reports Of Borrowing ₹25 Crore For Myositis Treatment |

Actress Samantha Prabhu, who is currently on an acting break to seek treatment for Myositis, took to social media to quash rumours of her borrowing Rs 25 crore from a Telugu actor for the same. Samantha wrote, “25 crores to treat Myositis!? Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that. And, I don’t think I was paid in marbles for all the work I’ve done in my career. So, I can easily take care of myself. Thank you. Myosotis is a condition thousands suffer from. Let’s please be responsible with the information we put out regarding the treatment.”

After taking some well-deserved time off to recharge her spirits in Coimbatore, she made a trip to Bali and indulged in exotic adventures, and delighted her fans with breathtaking photos and exciting updates from her tropical escapade.

Last year, Samantha revealed that she is diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called 'Myositis' and broke her silence on her health update via her social media.

"A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped," she had posted.

She also added, "I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. (black heart emoji). THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

On the work front, her next is 'Kushi' with Vijay Deverakonda. The romantic Telugu film will release on September 1. The actress will also be seen in the Indian counterpart of 'Citadel' alongside Varun Dhawan.

