Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grooves To Mentirosa On Her Perfect 'Girls Trip' To Bali

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently basking in the bliss of Bali, where she is having a gala time. The diva has been delighting her fans with picturesque snapshots of Bali's scenic beauty. From sandy beaches to lush green landscapes, her Instagram feed is a visual treat for her followers.

On Friday, the actress treated her fans to a video of herself dancing on a peppy song, alongside her friend Anusha Swamy. The video showcases her infectious energy and passion for dance, leaving her fans in awe of her skills.

Samantha is wearing a white tank top, with blue denim shorts, and white sneakers. She has left her hair open, and completed the look with aviator sunglasses. She is grooving to the track 'Mentirosa' by the band Rafaga.

The reel was captioned as, "Girls Trip 100/100". Soon after she shared the post, Rakul Preet Singh commented, "Cutie", with a red heart emoji. While her friend Anusha wrote, "For everyone being bitter, do this dance, you'll feel better."

Recently, the actress had also shared a glimpse of her fearlessly plunging into an ice bath, defying the sweltering summer temperatures, in Bali.

The actress had immersed herself in icy waters with a temperature of four degrees Celsius. She also shared some beautiful glimpses from Uluwatu, and posed at the Monkey Forest in Ubud.

Samantha is currently on an acting break as she wants to focus on her health, and undergo treatment for autoimmune condition myositis. According to Webmd, Myositis refers to any condition causing inflammation in muscles. Weakness, swelling, and pain are the most common myositis symptoms.

On the work front, her next is 'Kushi' with Vijay Deverakonda. The romantic Telugu film will release on September 1. The actress will also be seen in the Indian counterpart of the global serie 'Citadel' alongside Varun Dhawan.

