Monkey Steals Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Sunglasses In Bali

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 26, 2023
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently announced a break from acting, is currently having the time of her life in Bali
But while in Bali, she also encountered a bizarre incident and shared that her sunglasses were stolen by a monkey!
Samantha shared a video in which her friends could be seen coaxing the monkey to return the glasses, but in vain
Samantha has been sharing some stunning pictures from her Bali trip
She has been sharing glimpses from her exotic trip with her Instagram family
She has been touring across some of the most picturesque locations in Bali
Last year, Samantha had revealed that she has been diagnosed with autoimmune condition, myositis
The actress has now decided to take a break from work and focus on healing herself, physically, mentally and spiritually