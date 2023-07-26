Monkey Steals Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Sunglasses In Bali

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 26, 2023

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently announced a break from acting, is currently having the time of her life in Bali

But while in Bali, she also encountered a bizarre incident and shared that her sunglasses were stolen by a monkey!

Samantha shared a video in which her friends could be seen coaxing the monkey to return the glasses, but in vain

Samantha has been sharing some stunning pictures from her Bali trip

She has been sharing glimpses from her exotic trip with her Instagram family

She has been touring across some of the most picturesque locations in Bali

Last year, Samantha had revealed that she has been diagnosed with autoimmune condition, myositis

The actress has now decided to take a break from work and focus on healing herself, physically, mentally and spiritually