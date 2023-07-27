Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes Ice Bath In 4 Degrees For 6 Minutes In Bali

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has taken a break from work, is focusing on her physical and mental health. She is currently spending some peaceful moment with her friend in Bali. The Shaakuntalam actress has been sharing pictures and updating her fans about her vacation.

Recently, she took to her Instagram stories to share a video in which she can be seen taking an ice bath. Along with the picture, she wrote, "#IceBaths 4 degrees 6 minutes." The video has also been shared by several fans on social media platforms.

Check out the video here:

A few days ago she also posted a picture in which she was seen enjoying the morning in Bali. She has been regularly sharing pictures and videos of her vacation on Instagram.

On July 13, Samantha confirmed that she is taking a break. Taking to her official Instagram account, the actress shared a picture with Raj and DK, directors and writers of Citadel India, and penned a heartfelt note.

In the caption, she also confirmed that she is taking a break from acting. For those unversed, Samantha has been diagnosed with the autoimmune condition, myositis, and a few days back, it was reported that she has decided to take a break from work.

Several reports also suggested that Samantha has returned the advance payments that she had received from filmmakers, and that she will focus on taking care of her health as she needs 'immediate attention'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has wrapped up the shoots of 'Citadel' with Varun Dhawan and 'Kushi' with Vijay Deverakonda. She has reportedly decided to not sign any new project for now.

