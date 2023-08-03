Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Borrow ₹25 Crore From Telugu Actor For Myositis Treatment? |

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took a brief break from acting to take care of her health as she is dealing with Myositis, an auto-immune condition. After taking some well-deserved time off to recharge her spirits in Coimbatore, she made a trip to Bali and indulged in exotic adventures, and delighted her fans with breathtaking photos and exciting updates from her tropical escapade. However, rumours are rife that the actress, who will be heading to the US for treatment has borrowed money for the same.

A report by Sakshi TV claims that Samantha borrowed a whopping amount of Rs 25 crore from a leading actor in the Telugu film industry. While the name of the person in question was not revealed, Samantha hasn’t confirmed or denied the same.

Last year, Samantha revealed that she is diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called 'Myositis' and broke her silence on her health update via her social media.

"A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped," she had posted.

She also added, "I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. (black heart emoji). THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

On the work front, her next is 'Kushi' with Vijay Deverakonda. The romantic Telugu film will release on September 1.

The actress will also be seen in the Indian counterpart of 'Citadel' alongside Varun Dhawan.

