Babil Khan Makes FIRST Public Appearance At Mumbai Airport 5 Months Since His Viral Emotional Breakdown Video

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan made his first public appearance five months after his viral emotional breakdown video, where he called Bollywood 'fake & fu*ked.' He also took a dig at the film industry, openly criticising several Bollywood celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav.

Babil Khan's First Public Appearance

In the viral video, Babil, dressed in a colourful jacket, greeted the paparazzi warmly and posed for them. However, unlike his usually chirpy self, who often engages in conversations with the paps, Babil seemed different this time.

Check it out:

In May earlier this year, Babil had shared a series of emotional videos on his Instagram Story, which he deleted shortly. In the viral videos, he was heard saying, "I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and Arijit Singh. There are so many more names. Bollywood is so fu*ked. Bollywood is so screwed."

He had also deleted his Instagram handle after the video fiasco.

Later, he returned to Instagram and issued an clarification saying, "The video was extremely misinterpreted. I was trying to show support to Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, Raghav Juyal and Arijit Singh."

After the viral emotional video, Babil walked out of Sai Rajesh's film. Issuing a statement, he said, "With a lot of grit, passion, and mutual respect, Sai Rajesh sir and I both got along on this journey of creating magic together. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances things didn't go ahead as everyone had planned."

He added that he will be taking some time off and hopes to collaborate with Sai again on a project in the future.