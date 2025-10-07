Shilpa Shetty Visits Shirdi, Triyambakeshwar Temple Amid ₹ 60 Crore Fraud Case

By: Murtuza Iqbal | October 07, 2025
Shilpa Shetty, along with her sister Shamita Shetty, visited Saptashrungi Mata Temple, Shirdi, and Triyambakeshwar Temple.
Instagram: Shamita Shetty
Shamita took to Instagram to share the pictures of their visit to religious places.
The actress captioned the pictures as, "Beautiful 2 days spent visiting Saptashrungi Devi temple, Shirdi and Triyambakeshwar."
This picture of Shilpa and Shamita seeking blessings from Sai Baba looks divine.
Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty at Saptashrungi Mata Temple.
For the uninitiated, Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra, are facing a police investigation in connection with an alleged Rs 60 crores fraud.
Shamita has always stood with her sister Shilpa in thick and thin.
