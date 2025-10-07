Shilpa Shetty Visits Shirdi, Triyambakeshwar Temple Amid ₹ 60 Crore Fraud Case

By: Murtuza Iqbal | October 07, 2025

Shilpa Shetty, along with her sister Shamita Shetty, visited Saptashrungi Mata Temple, Shirdi, and Triyambakeshwar Temple.

Instagram: Shamita Shetty

Shamita took to Instagram to share the pictures of their visit to religious places.

Instagram: Shamita Shetty

The actress captioned the pictures as, "Beautiful 2 days spent visiting Saptashrungi Devi temple, Shirdi and Triyambakeshwar."

Instagram: Shamita Shetty

This picture of Shilpa and Shamita seeking blessings from Sai Baba looks divine.

Instagram: Shamita Shetty

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty at Saptashrungi Mata Temple.

Instagram: Shamita Shetty

For the uninitiated, Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra, are facing a police investigation in connection with an alleged Rs 60 crores fraud.

Instagram: Shamita Shetty

Shamita has always stood with her sister Shilpa in thick and thin.

Instagram: Shamita Shetty