 Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Why She Chose Simple Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal: 'Did Not Want To Take Any Stress'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSonakshi Sinha Reveals Why She Chose Simple Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal: 'Did Not Want To Take Any Stress'

Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Why She Chose Simple Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal: 'Did Not Want To Take Any Stress'

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23, 2024, after dating for seven years.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 07:40 PM IST
article-image

Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, after dating for seven years, in a dreamy yet intimate ceremony at the actress' Bandra residence in Mumbai. Recently, she was asked why she chose to have a simple wedding.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Sinha explained that she and Zaheer had always wanted a simple wedding and were clear about how they visualised their special day.

Read Also
'Kaun Se Parivar Mein Disagreements Nahin Hote?': Shatrughan Sinha Opens Up About Luv's Objection...
article-image
Read Also
Sonakshi Sinha Tears Up During Civil Wedding Ceremony, Gives A Glimpse Of Their 'Chaotic Little...
article-image

She said that they wanted their wedding to be small and intimate. "We wanted our reception to be one big party where everyone just has fun. I didn’t want to take on any stress, so literally everything was done and my house was an open house," Sonakshi added.

Further, Sonakshi revealed that she did her own makeup and hair on her wedding day with her friends chilling in her wardrobe. "Décor and food preparations are going on, so that was literally an open house and how I wanted it to be. It felt so homely and beautiful, and it was just perfect," she said.

Read Also
Zaheer Iqbal Beams With Joy As Shah Rukh Khan Sends Voice Message Ahead Of Wedding To Sonakshi Sinha
article-image

When asked why she dressed simply, Sonakshi said that she wanted to be comfortable. "I wanted to dance the most at my wedding which I did," the Dabangg actress concluded.

Sonakshi and Zaheer shared official wedding photos on their Instagram with a heartfelt message that said, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it."

"Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever (red heart) Sonakshi (infinite) Zaheer 23.06.2024," she added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Inside The Mind Of Kalki’s Director

Inside The Mind Of Kalki’s Director

'Nasir Wanted To Present Me Like Saira Banu...': Zeenat Aman Recalls Chura Liya Hai Tumne Was...

'Nasir Wanted To Present Me Like Saira Banu...': Zeenat Aman Recalls Chura Liya Hai Tumne Was...

Avneet Kaur Wears ₹53K Black Sunglasses During Exotic Italy Vacation

Avneet Kaur Wears ₹53K Black Sunglasses During Exotic Italy Vacation

Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Why She Chose Simple Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal: 'Did Not Want To Take Any...

Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Why She Chose Simple Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal: 'Did Not Want To Take Any...

My Spy: The Eternal City Review: Peter Segal's Film Is A Decent Sequel With Heart, Humour and Action

My Spy: The Eternal City Review: Peter Segal's Film Is A Decent Sequel With Heart, Humour and Action