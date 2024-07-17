Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Why She Chose Simple Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal: 'Did Not Want To Take Any Stress'

Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, after dating for seven years, in a dreamy yet intimate ceremony at the actress' Bandra residence in Mumbai. Recently, she was asked why she chose to have a simple wedding.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Sinha explained that she and Zaheer had always wanted a simple wedding and were clear about how they visualised their special day.

She said that they wanted their wedding to be small and intimate. "We wanted our reception to be one big party where everyone just has fun. I didn’t want to take on any stress, so literally everything was done and my house was an open house," Sonakshi added.

Further, Sonakshi revealed that she did her own makeup and hair on her wedding day with her friends chilling in her wardrobe. "Décor and food preparations are going on, so that was literally an open house and how I wanted it to be. It felt so homely and beautiful, and it was just perfect," she said.

When asked why she dressed simply, Sonakshi said that she wanted to be comfortable. "I wanted to dance the most at my wedding which I did," the Dabangg actress concluded.

Sonakshi and Zaheer shared official wedding photos on their Instagram with a heartfelt message that said, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it."

"Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever (red heart) Sonakshi (infinite) Zaheer 23.06.2024," she added.