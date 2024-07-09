Zaheer Iqbal Beams With Joy As Shah Rukh Khan Sends Voice Message Ahead Of Wedding To Sonakshi Sinha

By: Shefali Fernandes | July 09, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal exchanged wedding vows on June 23, 2024, after dating for seven years.
Photo Via Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Ever heard of a bride who got ready before her groom? No?? Well, here you go."
Zaheer Iqbal could not stop smiling afer Shah Rukh Khan sent him a special audio message to congratulate them on their wedding day.
Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "And since theres too much peace in the process… of course he HAS to disrupt it by saying something silly to make her laugh."
Dressed in a red saree, Sonakshi Sinha could not stop admiring her husband, Zaheer Iqbal as he got dressed for their wedding reception.
Sonakshi Sinah turned emotional looking at herself in Sindoor for the first time.
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal can be seen walking around a house that is now being built for them.
Happily ever after! Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal posed for a frame-worthy photo.
Photo Via Instagram
Thanks For Reading!