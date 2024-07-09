Sharvari Wagh Goes Ethnic As She Visits Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple After Munjya Enters ₹100 Crore Club

By: Shefali Fernandes | July 09, 2024

Actress Sharvari Wagh is currently over the moon as her latest film, Munjya entered ₹100 crore club at the box office

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

The actress arrived at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings.

Sharvari donned a yellow ethnic dori embroidered anarkali set from Devnaagri, which is priced at 33,000

The actress wasalso seen clicking selfies with her fans outside the temple

Sharvari Wagh was seen with her parents: Shailesh Wagh and Namrata Wagh

Munjya is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The film also starred Abhay Verma, Mona Singh and Sathyaraj in the lead.

On the work front, Sharvari will be seen next with Alia Bhatt in Alpha

