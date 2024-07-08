Avneet Kaur's Backless Satin Co-Ord Set Is The Perfect Outfit For Date Night

By: Shefali Fernandes | July 08, 2024
Avneet Kaur is a fashionista and her photos are a proof of it!
Photo Via Instagram
Avneet Kaur is seen wearing a metallic co-ord set from the brand Tiger Mist.
Avneet Kaur's outfit consists of a backless full-sleeved top with matching long skirt.
The actress kept her hair in a sleek bun to let her outfit shine.
Avneet Kaur shared the pictures on her Instagram handle from London, United Kingdom.
Avneet Kaur is seen also carrying a mini Lady Dior bag in black.
On the work front, Avneet Kaur will be seen next in Love in Vietnam.
