In Pics: Kriti Sanon Becomes FIRST Indian Actress To Attend F1 Race At Silverstone

By: Sachin T | July 08, 2024

Actress Kriti Sanon scripted history as she became the first-ever Indian actress to attend the F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone

In a video at the grand event, she was seen extending her best wishes to drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

"WHAT A DAY! WHAT AN EXPERIENCE!! My first race ever, that too at the home of F1, Silverstone! And what a race!!" the actress gushed

She shared a slew of photos from the event in which she can be seen acing her denim-on-denim look

She kept it casual yet sporty in a crisp white-tshirt and jeans, and made the overall look edgy with a denim jacket on top

She looked overjoyed as she explored Silverstone and clicked some happy pictures on the go

On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in her maiden production venture, Do Patti

She also has Housefull 5 and the remake of Kill Bill in her kitty