Sonakshi Sinha Tears Up During Civil Wedding Ceremony, Gives A Glimpse Of Their 'Chaotic Little Shaadi Ka Ghar' (VIDEO)

Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in the presence of their close friends and family members on June 23. On the same day, they hosted a grand reception for their industry friends and colleagues. Several photos and videos from their wedding festivities have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. Now, Sonakshi and Zaheer have also gave a glimpse of their 'chaotic' wedding on Instagram.

On Thursday, the newlyweds shared a video of their civil wedding ceremony and it gives a glimpse of the fun they had with their friends, family and other guests.

It features some of the most special moments of the couple. In the video, the bride is also seen tearing up and hugging Zaheer tightly.

"Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, warm hugs, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar… and it was PERFECT… it was US," the couple captioned the video on Instagram.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Zaheer's father, Iqbal Ratansi, informed that the actors got married as per the Special Marriage Act, 1954. He also denied the reports of Sonakshi converting to Islam to marry Zaheer.

"She is not converting and that is for sure. Theirs is a union of hearts and religion has no role to play whatsoever. I believe in humanity. God is called Bhagwan by Hindus and Allah by Muslims. But at the end of the day, we are all human beings," Ratansi said.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been dating each other for seven years. The duo also starred in the 2022 film Double XL and in a music video titled Blockbuster. The duo didn't publicly confirm their relationship, but were often spotted attending events and social gatherings together. Sonakshi and Zaheer also often gave a glimpse into their lives to fans and followers on social media.