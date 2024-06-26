'Overwhelmed' Shatrughan Sinha Calls Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Union ‘Wedding Of Century, Shares INSIDE VIDEOS

Days after Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's dreamy wedding, Shatrughan Sinha shared inside glimpses from his daughter's special night on his social media handle and called it 'wedding of the century.'

"With an attitude of gratitude we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day seems to be the 'wedding of the century' with your warmth, love, congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter in their beautiful journey of their lives," Shatrughan.

The veteran actor added, "Truly overwhelmed with the best wishes, it really means a lot, no words to express our happiness & appreciation. #SinhaParivar."

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married in a civil ceremony on June 23 in the presence of their close friends and family. The same evening, the couple hosted a wedding reception for their friends and family, with several Bollywood celebrities in attendance, including Salman Khan, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Sharmin Segal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Tabu and Anil Kapoor, among others.

Sonakshi and Zaheer shared official wedding photos on their Instagram with a heartfelt message that said, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it."

"Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever (red heart) Sonakshi (infinite) Zaheer 23.06.2024," she added.