Sonakshi Sinha Jumps With Joy After Signing Marriage Papers With Zaheer Iqbal, UNSEEN Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha got married to longtime boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal, in a civil ceremony on June 23. The couple had an intimate wedding with only their closest friends and family members in attendance, and a new video shows how happy the bride was on her big day.

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married under the Special Marriage Act at the former's Bandra residence. An unseen moment from the civil wedding has now surfaced online, in which the actress can be seen jumping with joy after signing the marriage papers.

Sonakshi, who wore her mother Poonam Sinha's 44-year-old wedding saree on her D-day, can be seen sealing the deal with her signature and thumb print in the video. Unable to contain her joy, she was then seen jumping and expressing her happiness. Zaheer too looked overwhelmed as he hugged his newlywed wife tight and planted a kiss.

Mom Poonam Sinha too looked happy seeing her daughter's joy, however, Shatrughan Sinha's reaction caught the eyes of netizens, and pointed out that he was not excited.

Prior to the wedding, reports had gone viral that there was tension in the Sinha family over Sonakshi's inter-faith wedding with Zaheer, however, Shatrughan later rubbished the rumours of rift and stated that his daughter had the right to choose her partner and that she had done nothing unconstitutional.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before tying the knot on Sunday. Post the wedding, they threw a grand bash in the city, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Salman Khan, Rekha, Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Saira Banu, Richa Chadha, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Honey Singh, were among the many names who blessed the newlyweds with their presence.