'Kaun Se Parivar Mein Disagreements Nahin Hote?': Shatrughan Sinha Opens Up About Luv's Objection Over Sonakshi-Zaheer's Marriage

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in a civil court ceremony on June 23 in Bandra in the presence of their family and close friends. It was followed by a grand wedding reception attended by several celebrities. Shatrughan Sinha recently opened up about Sonakshi and Zaheer's marriage. He also shed light on the cultural differences, and brother Luv Sinha being upset about their marriage.

Here's What He Stated

Talking about the crises that his family has faced regarding Sonakshi and Zaheer's marriage. He said to Times Now, "Bahot bade bade crises dekhe hain humne. Aur yeh to kuch bhi nahin." He also expressed his views about the difference between the two communities, he shared, "There was absolutely nothing to worry about. We were like any ordinary family with a wedding happening."

He further added, "Just why we became a target of so much attention, you will know better than me. We didn't ask for it. This is not the first time that such a marriage (interfaith) was happened. Our family was subjected to the most vicious smear campaign. Let me make this clear. I won't tolerate my family being attacked."

His Reaction To Luv Not Being Happy With Sonakshi's Marriage

Talking about his son Luv being against Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding and not accepting the marriage. He said, "Family matters should stay within the family. Like I said, kaun se parivar mein disagreements nahin hote? We may disagree and argue on certain issues. But at the end of the day, we are one family. And no one can break us."

He also expressed that as a father he is happy for her daughter and supports her decision in life. "Usski khushi hamari khushi hai. We are happy to see her happy. I am certain that Zaheer will keep her happy," he stated.

After dating for over 7 years, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal exchanged wedding vows and had a grand wedding reception in Bandra. Several celebs such as Rekha, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Raveena Tandon, among others, grace the star-studded night.