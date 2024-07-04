'I Am Not Possessive, I Like To Say What I Believe': When Luv Sinha Revealed Sonakshi Sinha 'Doesn’t Listen To Him' Regarding Love Life

After dating for almost seven year, Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha got married in the presence of their family and friends an intimate civil ceremony, followed by a wedding reception.

There has been speculations that the brother Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha did not attended sister Sonakshi's wedding. While Kussh confirmed that he was present, Luv did not attend the wedding as he shared a tweet stating ‘matters are resolved’, and later deleted it.

Luv has earlier stated in an interview that he has expressed his opinions to her, but she follows her own path. This was, when there were rumours regarding Sonakhi and Zaheer's relationship. Last year, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Luv stated, “As a brother, I will always be concerned about other individuals because everyone, on the surface, always tries to show that they are good. They try to project themselves a certain way but the reality can be very different and I, as a brother, would do my duty to do a check on anyone and everyone. That’s how I do it.”

Luv was also questioned if he was possessive about sister Sonakshi, to which he said, “I am not possessive, I just like to say what I believe. It’s a different thing that she doesn’t listen. She is how she is. She doesn’t listen but I come from the place where I am not benefitting from anything. Outsiders may benefit, outsiders always have an agenda. I am only thinking as an older brother.”

He also expressed that he can only gave advices or be concern about her, but it is always up to her to make her choices. He concluded stating, “Not just Sonakshi, why would I give advice to anyone? I will only do it out of concern, care. Beyond that, if someone wants to jump in a well, they will do it even if you try to stop them. Not just for Sonakshi, I am saying this generally."

A few days after Sonakshi and Zaheer’s wedding, when there was feud rumours regarding Luv skipping Sonakshi's wedding. He took to Instagram on Sunday, June 30, and slammed the ‘online campaign’, that targeted him. Addressing the talk about him attending Sonakshi’s wedding, he shared a note on Instagram, and expressed, “Why I chose not to attend. Running an online campaign against me on a false premise won’t change the fact that for me my family will always come first.”