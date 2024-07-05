'Ab Hum Hospital Nahi Jasakte Kyunki...': Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Pregnancy Rumours

Sonakshi-Zaheer | Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in a civil court ceremony on June 23 in Bandra in the presence of their family and close friends. It was followed by a grand wedding reception attended by several celebrities.

Sonakshi and Zaheer were enjoying their honeymoon as the duo shared some adorable moments on Instagram. Sonakshi is all set ready for the release of her upcoming horror comedy, Kakuda. While promoting her film, in an interview, Sonakshi talked about her life post-wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

Here's What She Revealed

She was questioned about her life post-wedding with Zaheer Iqbal. To which she responded to Zoom, "It's never been better. The beauty of it is that I am feeling pretty much the same. I am happy that my life was so set before the wedding, and I am back at it. I am very happy to be back at work."

A few days ago, the duo went to the hospital and the video of them got viral on the internet. Netizens speculated that Sonakshi is hiding her pregnancy. She further addressed the rumours of her pregnancy that surfaced on the internet. "The only change is ab hum hospital nahi jasakte kyunki jaise hi aap niklo logo ko lagta hai ki aap pregnant ho. That's the only difference. (The only change is that now we can't go to the hospital because as soon as you step out, people think you are pregnant)," Sonakshi said.

On the work front, Sonakshi is known for her spectacular performances in the film and OTT space. She was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar. In the series, she portrayed the role of Fareedan.

The actress will be seen next in the horror-comedy Kakuda, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The film also stars Ritesh Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. It will be released on July 12 on Zee5.