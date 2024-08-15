'Something Wrong At Root Level': Alia Bhatt Condemns Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case, Says 'No Hope Things Will Change'

Actor Alia Bhatt has expressed her shock and outrage over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

On Wednesday night, Alia took to Instagram and shared her thoughts about the horrific incident. In the post, she raised concern over the safety of women.

"Another brutal rape. Another day of realisation that women are not safe, anywhere. Another horrific atrocity to remind us that it's been over a decade since the Nirbhaya tragedy, but still nothing much has changed," she posted.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi called for serious punishment for the accused in the death and rape of the doctor at Kolkata's hospital.

Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, mentioned that the entire country is shocked by the gruesome incident of the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata.

"The way the layers of the inhuman act against her are being revealed, there is an atmosphere of insecurity among the doctors' community and women. The attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration," he said.

कोलकाता में जूनियर डॉक्टर के साथ हुई रेप और मर्डर की वीभत्स घटना से पूरा देश स्तब्ध है। उसके साथ हुए क्रूर और अमानवीय कृत्य की परत दर परत जिस तरह खुल कर सामने आ रही है, उससे डॉक्टर्स कम्युनिटी और महिलाओं के बीच असुरक्षा का माहौल है।



पीड़िता को न्याय दिलाने की जगह आरोपियों को… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 14, 2024

"This incident has forced us to think that if doctors are not safe in a place like medical college, then how can parents send their daughters outside for studies? Why are even the strict laws made after the Nirbhaya case unsuccessful in preventing such crimes?" the LoP questioned.

Further, the Congress MP asserted that every party, every section of the society will have to hold serious discussions and take concrete steps on the continuously increasing incidents against women from Hathras to Unnao, and from Kathua to Kolkata.

"I stand with the victim's family in this unbearable pain. They should get justice at all costs and the culprits should be given such a punishment that it is presented as an example in the society," he added.The post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

The family has alleged that the victim was raped and murdered.

In a strong display of support, doctors across the nation continue to protest over the murder and alleged sexual assault of a post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor, demanding justice for the victim.

The protests were held in the cities of Kolkata, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Mumbai on Wednesday. The protestors were holding placards, "Justice needs to be served", "No duty without security" and "Justice delayed is Justice denied"