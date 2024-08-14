 'We Are Watching You': Richa Chadha Demands 'Impartial' Investigation From Mamata Banerjee In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case
Several other Bollywood celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Parineeti Chopra, Vijay Varma and Ayushmann Khurrana have also strongly reacted to the case

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 08:21 PM IST
Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has voiced his opinion on the brutal and horrific rape and murder case of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. The incident happened on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Taking to her official X account on Wednesday, Richa said she expects a fair probe from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The actress wrote, "The women of this country expect a fair and impartial investigation from you @MamataOfficial, and swift justice. You’re the only woman currently to occupy the post of Chief Minister. #JusticeForMoumita." She also mentioned in her post, "We are watching you.

'Hang Him By His B***s': Parineeti Chopra Strongly Reacts To 'Horrific' Kolkata Rape & Murder Case
Several Bollywood celebrities, including Vijay Varma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Swara Bhasker and Kangana Ranaut among others, have strongly reacted to the case and demanded severe punishment for the accused. Earlier today, actress Parineeti Chopra urged the authorities to hang the accused till death.

Taking to her Instagram story, Parineeti wrote, "If its too difficult for you to read, imagine what it was for HER! Disgusting. Horrific. Hang him by his b****!!"

The incident has sparked nationwide protests by doctors.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

The accused has been identified as Sanjoy Roy, who worked as a civic volunteer for Kolkata Police. According to media reports, he was posted at the police outpost at RG Kar Medical College, which allowed him access to various departments within the hospital.

Reportedly, Roy confessed to the crime after being questioned by the police, displaying no remorse and reportedly stating, "Hang me if you want." In fact, a large amount of pornographic material was found in his phone.

Swara Bhasker Reacts To Kolkata Doctor Rape Case, Netizens Ask 'Will You Blame Mamata Banerjee's WB...
The accused has been remanded in police custody till August 23. Meanwhile, the case is being investigated by the CBI.

