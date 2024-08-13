Swara Bhasker Reacts To Kolkata Doctor Rape Case, Netizens Ask 'Will You Blame Mamata Banerjee's WB Govt As You Do For BJP Govts?'

Swara Bhasker | Instagram

Actress Swara Bhasker has strongly reacted to the horrifying rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. On Tuesday (August 13), Swara took to her official X account to demand justice for the deceased and stated that the accused must be put on trial. In her post, the actress also mentioned that India is not safe for women. However, netizens called out her 'biased' and 'hypocrite' stand on the issue.

Swara's note on the incident read, "The rape and murder of the resident doctor in #Kolkata is gruesome & horrifying & and harsh reminder of how we as a society treat women no matter if they are the ones who will treat and save us should the need arise."

The actress added, "Also abject lapse on the part of hospital authorities & infrastructure! It’s a painful reminder that India is no country for women. The accused must be put on trial and justice must be served speedily. Solidarity with the protesting doctors of our country."

Netizens react to Swara's post

However, soon after the actress shared the post, netizens reminded her of her own reaction to the rapes and crime against women in Uttar Pradesh. Several users also shared screenshots of her 2020 post on Hathras rape case, where she had demanded UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to resign.

A user wrote, "Still waiting for you to name and shame your INDI Alliance partners TMC for their repeated inadequacies and failure to protect the women of Bengal. The moment when you celebrated the win of TMC in Sandeskhali despite the massive charges of rapes, you sowed the seeds of this incident. You are complicit by your silence."

"Aaahhh…Won’t you ask @MamataOfficial to resign? She is a woman CM," another user commented.

Another user wrote, "So will you blame state govt for this or not ? Or will you say democracy in danger there or not ? As you do for BJP govts."

Here's how others reacted:

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

The horrific incident took place on August 9, Friday. The accused in the incident has been identified as Sanjoy Roy, who worked as a civic volunteer for Kolkata Police. According to media reports, he was posted at the police outpost at RG Kar Medical College, which allowed him access to various departments within the hospital.

As per reports, Roy confessed to the crime after being questioned by the police, displaying no remorse and reportedly stating, "Hang me if you want." In fact, a large amount of pornographic material was found in his phone.

The accused has been remanded in police custody till August 23. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stated that if the Kolkata Police fails to solve the case by August 18, they will hand it over to the CBI.