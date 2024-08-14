'Hang Him By His B***s': Parineeti Chopra Strongly Reacts To 'Horrific' Kolkata Rape & Murder Case

Parineeti Chopra | Instagram

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has strongly reacted to the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. On Wednesday (August 14), the actress demanded that the accused should be hanged to death.

Taking to her Instagram story, Parineeti reacted to a post about the rape and murder case that has sparked nationwide protests by doctors.

The actress wrote, "If its too diffiult for you to read, imagine what it was for HER! Disgusting. Horrific. Hang him by his b****!!"

Earlier today, actor Vijay Varma also reacted to the rape and murder of the trainee doctor. On his Instagram story, the actor wrote, "At the least... protect our protectors."

Several other celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Swara Bhasker and Kangana Ranaut also voiced their opinions on the case.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

The horrific incident took place on August 9 in Kolkata. The accused has been identified as Sanjoy Roy, who worked as a civic volunteer for Kolkata Police. According to media reports, he was posted at the police outpost at RG Kar Medical College, which allowed him access to various departments within the hospital.

Reportedly, Roy confessed to the crime after being questioned by the police, displaying no remorse and reportedly stating, "Hang me if you want." In fact, a large amount of pornographic material was found in his phone.

The accused has been remanded in police custody till August 23. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stated that if the Kolkata Police fails to solve the case by August 18, they will hand it over to the CBI.