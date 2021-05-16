Singer Daler Mehndi shares his take on today’s music and talks about his journey

For the unversed, Daler Mehndi was born and brought up in a family of musicians in Bihar. He was given training in ghazals, shabd keertans and folk songs in his childhood. He moved to America in the 1980s to be with his brothers there. After coming to India and performing several shows here, in 1995 Daler Mehndi introduced the concept of Punjabi Indie pop music with his debut track Bolo Tara Rara, which became a massive hit, and since then, he has never looked back.

He says with a smile, “If there is a party happening anywhere, it is certain that at least three or four of my songs will play. People love dancing to my tracks. It feels good to receive such immense love from my fans.”

Changing gears

Not just Indie pop, the singer also loves to dabble in varied music genres. “Change is the only constant. One should try out new things in life. Being a singer, I try to sing all types of songs. No doubt, I rose to fame for my Punjabi foot-tapping tracks, but I did not restrict myself to that only. I have also sung patriotic, motivational and inspiring songs. I advise all aspiring singers to be unique and different,” he avers.