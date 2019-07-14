Daler Mehndi’s wow weekend: ‘Sheer joy to tend to my farm with my family’

Daler Mehndi, the God-gifted singer with a full-throated voice who sang ‘Jagga Jiteya...’ in ‘Uri -The Surgical
Strike’, shares his plans for the weekend
Weekend joys
Weekends usually mean a concert. And when it’s not that, then it’s sheer joy to tend to my farm with my family.
Life is a celebration
I grow my own food. I love being in the midst of nature. So it’s either the farm or having other musicians over in the studio and jamming or driving any distance to try a new cuisine. I love to shop, grocery shopping as well – even that is made a fun event! Everything that we do on weekends involves my wife and daughter and it’s a celebration. Eating good food, procuring great jamun or phalsa, getting mangoes and enjoying them together. I equally enjoy working on a new song, attending a meeting. It is all amazing and joyous.
History books—a weakness
I love to read articles, scriptures and books that give knowledge on food, ealth, technology. History is my weakness. These days I read on the phone.
Not a party animal
My party is with nature, my plants, animals. I don’t like to party or socialise et al. I love hosting friends, people who share similar interests.
Early riser
I sleep for a limited time. Unless I am extremely tired, I don’t wake up late. I am blessed to live and wake up to chirping birds and lush green trees.
Weekend travel
On weekends, I go to Nihalgarh at what we call the Daler Mehndi Festive Farms. It’s a haven. There are 70 desi Haryanvi cows, 60 goats, desi murgae, dogs, around 100 peacocks, charpoi, trees, a tractor, vegetables. It’s 35 km away from the city. --pic: wow daler mehndi
Morning ritual
Taran (my wife) and I have this morning ritual, where we have to sit and chat with each other. We breakfast together too. I—and I can vouch for her as well—thoroughly enjoy these moments of togetherness. Weekends are more fun, if I am in Delhi then it’s the three of us enjoying our chai, parathas etc.
Thank god it's Friday? No!
I say ‘Thank God for this DAY’. Gratitude is life. I am forever indebted to the Divine, God, Rab for making me the way I am and bestowing upon me His choicest blessings.
Gymming is a must
Just like my music, exercise is important to me. I do it religiously.
Zero blues
There is so much to do. In fact, I have to ask people what day it is! So you see, for me each day is a gift, is an opportunity. I don’t regret anything. If I feel I haven’t been great, I pull myself up and get going. I don’t sulk or brood. I like action.
Weekend plans
I am performing in Himmatnagar, ahead of Ahmedabad and I’m looking forward to enjoying the gorgeous architecture of that scenic place.
