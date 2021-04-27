I wake up every day and pray not to let my success get to my head ever: Jubin Nautiyal

Singer Jubin Nautiyal’s soulful voice touches the soul – no wonder he is so popular. His songs, especially Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata have made people especially women swoon over his romantic voice. Today, though he is one of the topmost singers, this young artiste feels that he is still not a star and would like to be known as the underdog always. In a candid interview, Jubin talks about his philosophies in life, his songs, how he tackles fame and more.

Jubin, who hails from Uttarakhand, is now on a roll with his non-film songs. His track Lut Gaye which features actor Emraan Hashmi has recently crossed over 500 million views on YouTube so far. He is indeed one of the most toasted and popular young singers in the music industry. So, what does he feel about that?

“I think the day I start feeling that I have become a star, then I definitely won't be able to grow in my life. To be honest, I wake up every day and pray to not let my success get to my head ever. I just want to be in a journey... I never want to reach the final destination. I always want to remain the underdog. I don't want to think that I have achieved fame or have become popular. I always try to get away from this stardom thing. There's a long way for me to go,” Jubin muses.

Asked if he pays heed to the number of likes and views, Jubin responds, “I have sung songs which had no big stars attached to it. I have given voices to songs which did not even get promoted... So if an artist is coming from that place, then hits and likes don't matter to him. I do not believe in one-hit wonders at all. Even if only a few people listen to my song and reach out to me and praise me, then that too is a huge thing for me.”

According to him, the real success of any song depends upon how far it can reach out to. Jubin avers, “One can only say that his/her song has become successful only if it is being played everywhere. I am currently in Mussoorie and I have observed people listening to my songs here and that means a lot to me.”

On his success, Jubin, who started his journey in showbiz by participating in a singing reality shows, recalls how music maestro AR Rahman helped him reach the position where he is today.

“A lot of people play an important role behind someone's success. Apart from my parents and gurus, Rahman sir has also influenced my life. I remember I met Rahman sir when I was directionless in my life. He asked me to work on myself a little more before stepping into the industry. He had said, ‘You are so young right now... you should not lose your original voice. Mumbai changes a lot of people... so I don't want you to change yourself. You should wait.’ After getting that advice from him, I moved back to my hometown Dehradun, and dedicated the next two to three years to learning music in-depth. Rahman sir acted as a messenger of God for me,” Jubin shares.

Speaking of his upcoming projects, Jubin is extremely excited about the release of his English songs from an American film titled Initiation.

He says, “I have composed and sung one of the main songs of the film (Initiation). It was a great experience to sing in English. Exploring different things is my current focus. I want to explore different genres as well as different languages.”

Adding, “Also, I first understand the lyrics of the song before crooning to it... that’s how I am able to put emotions into my songs," he added, giving details about his latest track Wafa Na Raas Aayee.

The video of the song features actor Himansh Kohli opposite Arushi Nishank, daughter of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. It is composed by Meet Bros and Wafa Na Raas Aayee was shot in the scenic locations of Kashmir.

“The song will make people's hearts wrench with sadness. It deals with pain, separation and heartbreak,” Jubin concludes.