Did you know? BTS leader RM sang this popular Daler Mehndi song at the age of 14

Earlier, K-pop singer Lee Sunmi, popularly known as Sunmi, received backlash on Twitter after a TikTok video of her dancing to 'Tunak Tunak Tun' went viral. Several netizens slammed the singer for 'mocking' the Indian culture by copying the hand gestures and head movements of the classical dance. However, after severe receiving flak, Sunmi apologized for the video and took it down.

The boy band comprising Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook, have been entertaining music lovers with their catchy and positive numbers since 2013.

The septet has also expressed their desire to visit India once things are back to normal.

"We're ready to meet our fans whenever we can as soon as this pandemic comes to an end. There is nothing we want more than to go on tour to meet ARMY again in person. We really want to reach as many ARMY in the world as possible, so we hope to visit India in the future if an opportunity is given," Jin told PTI in an interview.

On work front, BTS will be performing at the MusiCares event, which is an official Grammy Week event that is a virtual concert/fundraiser for the employees in the music industry.

According to Variety, the Recording Academy announced BTS will perform at MusiCares' "Music on a Mission" virtual concert. Later that weekend, BTS will compete for Grammy's best pop duo/group performance award for their first all-English song, 'Dynamite', from their 2020 album 'BE'.

BTS only recently made their 'MTV Unplugged' debut. Known for stadium spectaculars, the band offered fans a more intimate experience.

As per Variety, the virtual concert will take place on March 12, just ahead of the Grammys ceremony on March 14. It is typically a Person of the Year concert, but will instead serve as a virtual fundraiser to honour the COVID-19- affected music community. Tickets will be USD 25 and all proceeds will go to those hardest hit by the pandemic.