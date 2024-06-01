Singer Arijit Singh CAUGHT Smoking Cigarette In Public, Video Goes Viral

Arijit Singh is one of the most talented singers in the film industry. He made his Hindi cinema debut in 2011 with Murder 2's song Phir Mohabbat and has sung several hit tracks ever since. He is currently grabbing the headlines after a video of him smoking a cigarette went viral on social media.

In the video, Arijit is seen dressed in a casual attire. Soon after netizens expressed concern for the singer's health. However, it is to be noted that video is not a recent one.

Earlier, Arijit was seen clipping his nails with a nail-cutter mid-performance at a concert live in Dubai. After which, he was widely criticised as 'highly unprofessional'.

He was slammed by the netizens for his act, and several users also stated that it was not just disrespectful to the audience but also to the stage. Later, a user, who was present at the concert clarified Arijit's act and said, "This happened at the Dubai concert recently and I was there! He had difficulties with playing the guitar and hence had to cut his nails."

Meanwhile, Kesariya from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra, which has been sung by Arijit, became the first Indian song to cross 500 million streams on Spotify.