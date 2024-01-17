 Sidharth Malhotra Romances Isha Talwar In Indian Police Force New Song Bairiyaa Re (WATCH)
Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty, 'Indian Police Force' is slated to release on 19th January

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 07:03 PM IST
article-image

Delhiites will be amazed to see the video of 'Bairiyaa Re' song from Sidharth Malhotra's digital show 'Indian Police Force' as it features him romancing his co-star Isha Talwar against the picturesque backdrop of Humayun's Tomb in Delhi.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth dropped the song's video and captioned it, "Between orders and action, a love melody unfolds.#BairiyaaRe, Song Out Now!"

The song has garnered loads of likes and comments. "Wow...the video looks ethereal," a social media user commented. "Love the location," another one wrote.

'Bairiyaa Re' is not the only song shot at Delhi's iconic heritage site. Earlier, Shukran Allah (from Kurbaan) , Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011) track, Choomantar, were also shot at the Humayun's Tomb.

Built in 1565 AD, nine years after Humayun's death, by his widow, Bega Begam, the monument has garden squares (chaharbagh) with pathways water channels, a mausoleum exceeded by a double dome. It is located in the Nizamuddin East area of Delhi.

