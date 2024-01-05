Indian Police Force Trailer: Same Old Rohit Shetty Cop Universe But On A Different Screen (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

The makers of Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force trailer has been finally unveiled today. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles. The ensemble cast also boasts Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles.

The trailer features Sidharth and his cop squad discussing the bomb blast. Shilpa and Vivek, who also play the role of cops are on the hunt to find the 'monster' behind multiple blasts in Delhi. Together, the trio can be seen bravely navigating the chaos to safeguard the city from threats.

Check it out:

Indian Police Force looks like the same old Rohit Shetty's cop universe that he started with Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "The hunt begins 19th January onwards…Indian Police Force, new series only on @primevideoin."

Sharing his thoughts on the trailer launch day, Sidharth Malhotra said, “Proud to don the Khaki vardi in the ‘Indian Police Force,’ the next chapter of the cop universe with maestro Rohit Shetty. Portraying our brave hearts is always a huge responsibility, and being able to do that through Kabir Malik’s character was an honour."

"The commitment and relentless pursuit of the truth, even in the face of danger, reflect the true spirit of our nation’s police force. The narrative of this cop action drama delves deeper into the sacrifices made by our police officers to ensure the nation's safety. Excited to take the audiences on a thrilling and entertaining journey, celebrating and honoring our real-life heroes. Jai Hind," he added.

Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force is slated to release on January 19, 2024 on Amazon Prime Videos.