Siddharth Anand REACTS To Fighter Being Called 'Anti-Pakistan': 'Come To Theatre, It'll Answer Your Questions'

With just one day away from its release, Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor, is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 25, 2024. In a media interaction, director Siddharth Anand responded to criticism over the trailer and Fighter being called 'anti-Pakistan.'

The director said, "When it comes to the trailer, you do put out a few lines. You cannot play out the whole film. Then why will you go to the theatre? You do raise some questions, some sparks so that people can come and watch the film. Hence, our trailer has serviced exactly that motive.

"In a way, I am happy it's done that. It's made them inquisitive, and I would tell them to come to theatres, and all your questions would be answered. You will understand the content and emotions behind it," he said.

Further, Anand that Fighter fights against terrorism and they have emphasised the same through the film. He said that he would call Fighter more nationalistic than jingoistic.

"Some things are just being taken out of context. I would say it again that watch the film first. I don't want to spur a lot of unnecessary controversies. Fighter is a happy Indian film. Bharat ki film hai (It is Bharat’s film). It's a patriotic film," he concluded.