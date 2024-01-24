 Siddharth Anand REACTS To Fighter Being Called 'Anti-Pakistan': 'Come To Theatre, It'll Answer Your Questions'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSiddharth Anand REACTS To Fighter Being Called 'Anti-Pakistan': 'Come To Theatre, It'll Answer Your Questions'

Siddharth Anand REACTS To Fighter Being Called 'Anti-Pakistan': 'Come To Theatre, It'll Answer Your Questions'

Fighter is scheduled to release on January 25, 2024.

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 09:17 PM IST
article-image

With just one day away from its release, Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor, is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 25, 2024. In a media interaction, director Siddharth Anand responded to criticism over the trailer and Fighter being called 'anti-Pakistan.' 

The director said, "When it comes to the trailer, you do put out a few lines. You cannot play out the whole film. Then why will you go to the theatre? You do raise some questions, some sparks so that people can come and watch the film. Hence, our trailer has serviced exactly that motive.

"In a way, I am happy it's done that. It's made them inquisitive, and I would tell them to come to theatres, and all your questions would be answered. You will understand the content and emotions behind it," he said.

Read Also
Anil Kapoor Breaks Into Tears As Hrithik Roshan Praises Him Amid Fighter Promotions (WATCH)
article-image
Read Also
Fighter: CBFC Asks Makers To Replace 'Sexually Visuals’ From Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's...
article-image

Further, Anand that Fighter fights against terrorism and they have emphasised the same through the film. He said that he would call Fighter more nationalistic than jingoistic.

Read Also
Siddharth Anand Hits Back After Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir's Slams Fighter Makers For 'Spreading...
article-image

"Some things are just being taken out of context. I would say it again that watch the film first. I don't want to spur a lot of unnecessary controversies. Fighter is a happy Indian film. Bharat ki film hai (It is Bharat’s film). It's a patriotic film," he concluded.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

List Of Bigg Boss Winners: From Sidharth Shukla To Tejasswi Prakash

List Of Bigg Boss Winners: From Sidharth Shukla To Tejasswi Prakash

Siddharth Anand REACTS To Fighter Being Called 'Anti-Pakistan': 'Come To Theatre, It'll Answer Your...

Siddharth Anand REACTS To Fighter Being Called 'Anti-Pakistan': 'Come To Theatre, It'll Answer Your...

PHOTOS: Vicky Jain Parties With Sana Raees Khan, Ayesha Khan & Isha Malviya After Bigg Boss 17...

PHOTOS: Vicky Jain Parties With Sana Raees Khan, Ayesha Khan & Isha Malviya After Bigg Boss 17...

Emraan Hashmi REACTS After Paparazzi Call Him Don 3's Villain (WATCH)

Emraan Hashmi REACTS After Paparazzi Call Him Don 3's Villain (WATCH)

Varun Dhawan Shares Unseen PHOTO From His Proposal To Natasha Dalal on 3rd Anniversary

Varun Dhawan Shares Unseen PHOTO From His Proposal To Natasha Dalal on 3rd Anniversary