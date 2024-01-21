 Fighter: CBFC Asks Makers To Replace 'Sexually Visuals’ From Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Film With 'Suitable Shots'
Fighter: CBFC Asks Makers To Replace 'Sexually Visuals' From Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Film With 'Suitable Shots'

Fighter is scheduled to release on January 25, 2024.

Shefali Fernandes
Updated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 08:42 PM IST
article-image

Fighter is just a few days away from its release. Directed by Siddharth Anand, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, among others. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on January 25, 2024.

Ahead of Fighter's release, CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) asked to makers to make four modifications in the movie. According to Bollywood Hungama, "Firstly, the anti-smoking static message was asked to be mentioned in Hindi. Secondly, an abusive word was muted or replaced in two dialogues, one at 53 minutes and the other at 1 hour and 18 minutes."

Further, CBFC asked Fighter makers to replace ‘sexually suggested visuals’ by ‘suitable shots’. "Lastly, 25 seconds of the audio in a TV news visual scene was removed and replaced with 23 seconds of audio," said the report.

Meanwhile, the run time of Fighter is 2 hours and 46 minutes, as mentioned on the censor certificate it is 166 minutes.

Meanwhile, Fighter is touted as the first aerial action film of India. It is set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force.

The movie also features Karan Singh Grover, Rishabh Sawhney, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Akshay Oberoi.

